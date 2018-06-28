Suspect Arrested Again While Out On Bond for Drug Charges

During the evening hours of October 13, 2011 Sergeant Brian Brennan, and members of the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group arrested Kevin R. Jennings age 29 of Dixon. Jennings had several active felony warrants for his arrest including three warrants out of Pulaski County, and a felony warrant out of Phelps County for drug charges.

While arresting Jennings at his residence located at 14077 Rogers Creek Road near Dixon Sheriff's Deputies located numerous items of drug paraphernalia, and suspected Heroin. Sheriff's Deputies removed a four year old child from the residence. Jennings is also currently out on bond for felony drug related charged from when members of the Maries County Sheriff's Office and Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group executed a search warrant at his residence in March.

Jennings who remains in the Maries County Jail is now facing addition charges for felony possession of controlled substance, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and felony endangering the welfare of a child 1st Degree.

"It was a very disturbing scene and no child should be exposed to this type of environment. Scenes like this make you realize how drugs really do control your life, and how drug users put drugs before their own child."

Anyone with drug information should contact LANEG at 1-800-351-TIPS or your local law enforcement agency.