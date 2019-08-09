Suspect arrested for Wednesday gunfire incidents in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man Wednesday in connection with two shots fired incidents earlier in the day.

Adunis Dawson, 18, was booked into jail on suspicion of shooting from a vehicle and tampering with evidence.

Police responded to the first scene on Ria Street at around 10:30 a.m. A witness there said she saw two young men come out of a home and started shooting at a silver car with tinted windows driving by. The man inside, identified by police as Dawson, fired back, and the two young men ran into a wooded area. No injuries were reported, and police recovered a number of shell casings.

Another person approached police and said to look into Dawson, known to drive a car like the one at the scene. Detectives contacted Columbia Public Schools, and learned Dawson had been saying at school that people had been shooting at him.

About two hour later, there was a shots fired call in the area of Bodie Drive and Currituck Lane. Officers found shell casings there as well, and witnesses described a silver car with tinted windows.

After hearing police were looking for him, Dawson met police at the Walmart on Conley Road. A witness who was with Dawson on Bodie Drive said a man with a gun had shot at them, and Dawson returned fire while driving away.

The owner of the silver car told police where it was parked, and they went to examine it. Officers reported finding a bullet hole on the driver's side.

Police took Dawson into custody, and recovered a gun found in the silver car. During interviews, Dawson admitted to driving on Ria Street and said he was attacked, but denied shooting back. Court documents said Dawson did admit to shooting back at the man who was reportedly shooting at them on Bodie Drive.

Dawson is currently at the Boone County Jail awaiting bond to be set.