Suspect arrested in connection to assault and shots fired in north Columbia

COLUMBIA - Two people were injured Friday night after an assault and shots fired incident in north Columbia, according to a press release from the Columbia Police Department.

Police said the incident occurred in the 2900 block of Northland Drive around 10:30 p.m.

One adult female was assaulted and another adult male was struck in the leg by a bullet fragment, according to police.

Police said the victims identified the suspect as George Jonathon Vanwart. He was arrested for first-degree domestic violence, first-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, second-degree kidnapping, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.

Police said he fled into a wooded area before officers arrived. C-P-D said multiple agencies assisted with the search and arrest of Vanwart.

Vanwart is being held in the Boone County Jail.

Dorothy Dobbs, a resident on Northland Drive, told KOMU 8 News that she heard 3 shots last night as she was headed to bed.

"I had just gotten into bed and I heard one shot and then two rapid ones and I thought what in the heck is going on and i looked outside and there were 7 cops cars, 3 out here and 4 over there," said Dobbs.

Dobbs said she has seen a lot of police vehicles responding to calls around the area since she moved there in August.

"I've seen cops up and down here and over here many times," said Dobbs.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.