Suspect arrested in connection to Cooper County gas station burglary

COOPER COUNTY - The Cooper County Sheriff's Department filed charges against a suspect in the burglary of the Eagle Stop store Thursday.

Deputies said the robbery was reported at about 1:30 Thursday morning and the suspect was not there anymore by the time deputies arrived.

The Cooper County Sheriff's Department said deputies found the suspect in a local market and took him into custody. Deputies said they found items taken from the store.

Deputies arrested 39-year-old Robert Lozano of Kansas City Thursday evening. Deputies charged Lozano with robbery and armed criminal action.

The department said Lozano had an outstanding parole violation warrant for being a fugitive from justice.

Lozano is in custody at the Cooper County Detention Center.