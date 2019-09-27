Suspect arrested in connection to murder of Nadria Wright

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said in a press release that Javion Lawhorn-Wallace was taken into custody late Thursday by the St. Louis County Police.

Lawhorn-Wallace was wanted in connection to the death of 18-year-old Nadria Wright.

He was arrested on the charges of one count of second-degree murder, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

Columbia Police haven't said when Lawhorn-Wallace might return to Boone County.

(Editor's note: a previous version of this story said federal authorities made the arrest. This has been corrected to say St. Louis County Police)