Suspect arrested in connection to murder of Nadria Wright
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said in a press release that Javion Lawhorn-Wallace was taken into custody late Thursday by the St. Louis County Police.
Lawhorn-Wallace was wanted in connection to the death of 18-year-old Nadria Wright.
He was arrested on the charges of one count of second-degree murder, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.
Columbia Police haven't said when Lawhorn-Wallace might return to Boone County.
(Editor's note: a previous version of this story said federal authorities made the arrest. This has been corrected to say St. Louis County Police)
