Suspect arrested in connection to three armed robberies

COLUMBIA - Columbia police arrested 36-year-old Deshawn Smith Monday morning in connection with three armed robberies over the past three days.

Police said Smith is accused of robbing the Super 8 Motel on Clark Lane Saturday night. Smith allegedly went into the motel, waved a handgun and escaped with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police said Smith tried to rob the Motel 6 on I-70 Drive Southwest Monday morning. He allegedly showed a handgun and demanded money. The clerk refused and police said Smith ran away.

Thirty minutes later, Smith allegedly robbed the FastLane 66 on Paris Road.

While officers were responding to the armed robbery at the FastLane, they noticed a gray Chevrolet matching the vehicle description from Saturday night's robbery. Police attempted a traffic stop, but police said Smith refused to pull over and he crashed into a fence.

Police said Smith led them on a short foot pursuit and that, when he was detained, they found the same amount of money on him that was stolen from the FastLane 66.

Officers searched his vehicle and said they found aviator-style glasses and a pink bandanna. Officers also searched a nearby bush and located a bag of marijuana and a handgun matching the description of the weapon used during three recent robberies.

Police said the sunglasses and bandanna matched the description of those worn during the robberies at both the Motel 6 and the FastLane.

Officers said Smith faces three counts of robbery, three counts of armed criminal action, leaving the scene of an accident, property damage, driving with a revoked license, possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving, resisting arrest and illegal possession of a weapon.