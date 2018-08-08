Suspect arrested in connection with House Springs shooting

By: The Associated Press

HOUSE SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say they've arrested a suspect in connection with a weekend shooting death south of St. Louis.

Jefferson County sheriff's Lt. Gary Higginbotham tells the St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2lnGgpv ) that authorities responding to reports of shots fired found an unidentified victim's body about 2:30 p.m. Saturday outside his home in the Sycamore Springs Mobile Home Park in House Springs.

Higginbotham says the victim had been shot multiple times.

The suspect was arrested hours later at another location and was taken into custody. There was no immediate word Sunday about charges.