Suspect arrested in connection with storage unit burglaries

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police arrested announced Friday they arrested Shawn David Reams, 39, Thursday in connection with multiple storage unit burglaries.

Police identified Reams as a suspect through video surveillance.

Police said Reams took items from Triple L Mini Storage and Northwest Self Storage.

Officers searched Reams' home and found controlled substances, drug paraphernalia and stolen electronics.

Reams is being held in the Boone County Jail on four counts of second degree burglary, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to change the suspects name from David Reams to Shawn David Reams.]