Suspect arrested in death of Missouri clerk
PARMA (AP) - Authorities say they've arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a southeast Missouri store clerk.
KFVS reports the suspect was arrested Sunday in St. Louis and is being held without bond in Pemiscot County. He was being sought in the May 18 death of 59-year-old Brenda Smith at a Parma gas station.
Smith and another woman were working at D and L One Stop when an armed robber told Smith to open the safe. When she refused, she was shot in the head. The gunman ran out after the second woman said she didn't know how to open the safe.
New Madrid County Sheriff Terry Stevens says they received information that the suspect was in St. Louis on Sunday.
He says they aren't looking for any other suspects.
