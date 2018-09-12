Suspect arrested in double shooting on Demaret Drive

BOONE COUNTY - Boone County deputies arrested a suspect Tuesday believed to be involved in the double shooting on Demaret Drive Monday night. Deputies said this is the second time the man has been charged in a double shooting.

Detective Tom O'Sullivan said deputies arrested 27-year-old Eddie Lee Holmes on suspicion of two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon as a convicted felon.

O'Sullivan said deputies arrived to Demaret Drive Monday around 8 p.m. He quoted witnesses as saying two men approached a group of people outside an apartment building, and one man started shooting. The shots hit two men in the lower body. Crews took both men to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

O'Sullivan said Holmes was previously charged in another double shooting on Demaret Drive April 15.