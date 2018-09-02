Suspect Arrested in Kansas Shooting

COLUMBIA (AP) - A suspect in the death of a Pittsburg, Kan., man has been arrested in Columbia.

The Joplin Globe reports (http://bit.ly/z0UOpe ) that 27-year-old Nathan Whitney was arrested Tuesday in Columbia. Whitney was being sought on first-degree murder charges in the death of Ryan Bailey, who was shot to death in Pittsburg in October 2011

Whitney, of Joplin, was also sought on two outstanding warrants. He was being held Thursday without bond on the murder charge in the Boone County jail and is awaiting extradition.

Three other people have also been arrested and charged in Bailey's death.