Suspect arrested in Pettis County after stealing a car

Courtesy of Jake Thorton

PETTIS COUNTY - Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A helped Henry County deputies arrest someone they said stole a car Sunday evening.

According to the tweet from Troop A, the suspect entered Pettis County along US 65. Law enforcement put out spikes to try to stop the car, but the suspect hit a Pettis County deputy car and a bystander car first.

The bystander died at a local hospital.

The suspect is in custody.

According to a later tweet, the Major Crash Team is investigating the crash.