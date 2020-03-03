Suspect arrested in Pettis County after stealing a car
PETTIS COUNTY - Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A helped Henry County deputies arrest someone they said stole a car Sunday evening.
According to the tweet from Troop A, the suspect entered Pettis County along US 65. Law enforcement put out spikes to try to stop the car, but the suspect hit a Pettis County deputy car and a bystander car first.
The bystander died at a local hospital.
Tonight MSHP was requested to assist Henry Co deputies apprehend a suspect in a stolen car. The suspect entered Pettis Co along US65. Spikes were deployed however the suspect struck a Pettis Co deputy car & a bystander car. The deputy is ok— MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) March 2, 2020
The bystander died at a local hospital. pic.twitter.com/SFxqENo7P6
The suspect is in custody.
According to a later tweet, the Major Crash Team is investigating the crash.
More News
Grid
List
HARTSBURG - Farmers in rural areas often struggle to get easy access to behavioral health care. Hartsburg native and... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — The Republican-led Missouri House on Monday passed a revamped version of a Missouri voter photo identification... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department received a Hazardous Moving Violation (H.M.V.) grant from the Missouri Department of Transportation Highway... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri- Columbia has canceled all spring and summer study abroad trips to Italy among rising... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man charged in the fatal shooting his 14-year-old classmate almost 30 years... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Joseph Elledge did not submit a plea on the first degree murder charge he is facing today in... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Goodrich Quality Theaters filed for bankruptcy after nine decades of selling tickets and serving popcorn. The Michigan-based... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Medical marijuana sales in Missouri won’t likely begin until the second half of 2020, but the... More >>
in
SELMA, Ala. (AP) — Amy Klobuchar has suspended her presidential campaign as the Democratic Party’s moderate wing coalesces further... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A Missouri house committee hosted a public forum Monday afternoon for the Missouri Department of Health and... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - As the coronavirus death toll increases in the U.S. , Missouri lawmakers are meeting Monday to address... More >>
in
PETTIS COUNTY - One man is dead following a three-car crash Sunday night. According to the Missouri State Highway... More >>
in
According to the American Psychiatric Association, bipolar disorder is a mental illness where shifts in emotions become intense and unpredictable.... More >>
in
PETTIS COUNTY - Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A helped Henry County deputies arrest someone they said stole a car... More >>
in
SEATTLE (AP) — Health officials in Washington state said Sunday night that a second person had died from the coronavirus... More >>
in
OSAGE COUNTY - Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash Sunday afternoon. According to a tweet from... More >>
in
MEXICO - The family of the victim in a deadly hit and run crash described Hunter Sadler as "the best... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - An incident between a group of teenagers and mall security guards at the Columbia Mall Saturday night caused... More >>
in