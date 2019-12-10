Suspect arrested in shooting over spilled beer

By: The Associated Press

SAUGET, Ill. (AP) - Police have arrested a St. Louis man suspected of shooting a man to death after beer was spilled on his shoes at a southwestern Illinois gas station convenience store.

Thirty-three-year-old Lamarc R. Garrett is charged with first-degree murder and is being held on $1 million bond. It was not immediately clear if he already an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports he's in the custody of University City police in Missouri.

The killing took place Saturday in Sauget, Illinois.

Police say the gunman approached a group of friends buying beer and demanded one. The men refused and the 12-pack slipped from the buyer's hands, sending out a spray of beer.

Authorities say the suspect then grabbed a handgun from his car and shot one of the men.