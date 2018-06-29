Suspect Arrested in St. Charles Bank Robbery

ST. CHARLES (AP) - St. Charles police have arrested a suspect in Monday's early-morning robbery of the Bank of America on South 5th Street.

Forty-seven-year-old Joseph Myers of Hazelwood faces charges of attempted first-degree robbery and making a terrorist threat. He was jailed Tuesday on a $100,000, cash-only bond.

He is accused of threatening a bank teller by saying there was a bomb in the building before fleeing the bank on foot. A police bomb squad found no explosive