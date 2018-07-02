Suspect Arrested in Terroristic Threats

JOPLIN - A 21-year-old man has been charged with making the terroristic threats that caused the Joplin School District to lock-down Wednesday.

The charge was filed Thursday against Keefe Rearrick. The Joplin Globe reported that Rearrick was arrested Wednesday in connection with threats made the previous day. Joplin police have not said what threats were made or how they were made.

No attorney is listed for Rearrick in online court records.

Photo Credit: KOAM-TV