Suspect at Large After Family Dollar Store Robbery

MOBERLY - A man is on the loose tonight after robbing a Family Dollar Store in Moberly.

The suspect was said to have displayed a knife to the dollar store cashier and demanded an undermined amount of money. He then fled the store. He was last seen wearing dark pants and a dark T-shirt. Witnesses say the suspect appears to be about 30 years old.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Moberly Police Dept. at (660) 263-0346 or the Crime Tips Hotline at (660) 269-8477.