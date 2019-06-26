Suspect at large after shooting in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Police are investigating after one man was hurt in a shooting late Monday night.
Officers with the Jefferson City Police Department responded to a call that someone had been shot in the 1300 block of Monroe Street just before 10:45 p.m.
At the scene, a 25-year-old male was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Witnesses told police there was a disturbance prior to the shooting, and a man was seen running from the area.
Officers searched the area for the suspect, but did not find him. The department said the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Jefferson City Police Department at (573) 634-6400.
