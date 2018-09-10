Suspect at large following chase across mid-Missouri

CALLAWAY COUNTY - Authorities are searching for a suspect who led them on a chase early Thursday morning.

Jefferson City Police tried to pull over a small passenger car after a failure to yield, but the car instead led them on a chase across mid-Missouri towards Holts Summit.

The driver eventually crashed into a ravine just off of Highway 54 near route AA and La Char Drive north of Holts Summit.

The suspect managed to escape on foot and is still at large. Authorities are still working to gather information on the identification of the individual.

KOMU has confirmed that a Callaway County deputy assisted police as well.





