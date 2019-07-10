Suspect captured after fart gives away hiding place to police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Clay County say a poorly-timed fart led to an arrest.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office tweeted on Tuesday, saying the man's flatulence made him easy to find.

If you’ve got a felony warrant for your arrest, the cops are looking for you and you pass gas so loud it gives up your hiding spot, you’re definitely having a ?? day. #TuesdayThoughts ?? #ItHappened pic.twitter.com/BGJoPNKr3n — Clay County Sheriff (@SheriffClayCo) July 9, 2019

The sheriff's office said the suspect had a felony warrant.

The person was arrested over the weekend on a Clay County warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance.



We’ve gotta give props to @LibertyMissouri Police for using their senses to sniff him out ! — Clay County Sheriff (@SheriffClayCo) July 9, 2019

Deputy Jon Bazzano told KSHB the arrest happened in the 800 block of Marilynn Avenue.