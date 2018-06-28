Suspect Charged in Springfield Homicide
AP-MO--Homeless-Homicide 05-15 0220 AP-MO--Homeless-Homicide,0202 Suspect in Springfield motel murder kicked out of shelter SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- A homeless man recently thrown out of a Springfield shelter is charged with the fatal stabbing of a 78-year-old man at a motel. Twenty-three-year-old Jesse Kitterman is jailed on one (m) million dollars bond on charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Vernon Wayne Neal died at a hospital after he was found Friday night bleeding from multiple stab wounds to the chest and back at a motel. Police said Neal checked in with one or two men, but he did not know whether Kitterman was one of those men. It is not clear how Kitterman knew the victim. The director of the Springfield Victory Mission said Kitterman was asked to leave in March after breaking the rules but he could not remember why. ----- Offenses that could lead to eviction include using drugs or alcohol, stealing, violence or causing problems on the street. Kitterman was quoted in a Springfield News-Leader story in January about homelessness, saying he liked the lifestyle. He said, "I could get an apartment, get a job and save my money, but I like this way of life." ------ Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.springfieldnews-leader.com (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-05-15-06 1058EDT
More News
Grid
List
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
in
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
in
MANSFIELD (AP) — A Missouri museum dedicated to Laura Ingalls Wilder has expressed disappointment at a recent decision to remove... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police say a man in his 50's was shot Wednesday in the 600 block of McBaine Avenue.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- A center for adults with disabilities had its new location's grand opening Wednesday. The UCP Heartland Gibbs... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - After years of differing opinions about the future of the Columbia Regional Airport, an airport advisory board member... More >>
in
ST. CHARLES (AP) — A driver in suburban St. Louis is accused of using fake emergency lights and a police... More >>
in
HUNTSVILLE - Jurors sentenced Jeffrey Nichols to life in prison without probation or parole in the 2013 murder of 92-year-old... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A woman crashed her car into Silver Fork Creek Wednesday afternoon. Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Mistler... More >>
in
OZARK (AP) - A popular Missouri restaurant is facing a lawsuit claiming one of its hot rolls caused second-degree burns... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police are investigating an incident that sent one man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Clean Missouri, an organization pushing for more accountability in government, released a report Wednesday morning detailing instances... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A federal grant aimed at helping affordable housing in Jefferson City got some additional help this year.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia will not appeal a judge's order to release records, pay a $1,000 fine and... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - Authorities are warning drivers to not just be careful on the road, but while they're gassing up.... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) - Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement Wednesday, giving President Donald Trump the chance to cement... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The city hopes to have a more diverse representation of the community at Thursday's final community policing meeting.... More >>
in