Suspect charged in Wednesday night officer-involved shooting in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - Jamie T. Williams, 27, of Jefferson City, was charged in Cole County Circuit Court with second degree murder-flight from perpetration of a felony, resisting an arrest for a felony, driving while suspended, and possession of marijuana.

The charges stem from his involvement in a vehicle pursuit, foot chase, and officer-involved shooting that occurred in Jefferson City on Wednesday night.

Williams is being held at the Cole County Jail and the court denied bond.

During the incident on Wednesday night, Jefferson City police officers were in contact with a passenger in Williams’ vehicle, Anthony J. Wilson, 28, of Jefferson City, Missouri.

Gunfire was exchanged between Wilson and the police. Wilson was killed and an officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Pilots with the Patrol’s Aircraft Division were able to then locate Williams and successfully directed officers to his hiding location in an overgrown area.

Photos are of the capture of Williams taken from helicopter 93MP’s FLIR (Forward-Looking Infrared) unit.



The investigation is ongoing and being conducted by members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control.