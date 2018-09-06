Suspect Charged in West-Central Missouri Killing

WARSAW, Mo. (AP) - A 68-year-old man has been charged in the shooting death of another man at a rural home in west-central Missouri.

Benton County prosecutors on Thursday charged Randall Rollins with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Brandon Shute, of Cole Camp. The shooting occurred early Wednesday at the older man's home in Lincoln.

Rollins did not have a lawyer Thursday, and does not have a listed phone number.

A sheriff's deputy wrote in court documents that Shute's wife called saying her husband had been shot. The wife said Shute had tried to choke her while she was sleeping, and that she heard a gunshot from the doorway.

The deputy also wrote that Rollins said he had gone to the bedroom with a gun but that it fired accidentally.