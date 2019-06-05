Suspect charged with robbery, kidnapping after home invasion

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police arrested 57-year-old Charles Henry Hayes Jr. Friday morning on charges of armed criminal action, 2nd degree kidnapping, and 1st degree robbery.

Police originally responded to a burglary on Morning Glory Drive at 9:14 p.m. on March 20th.

According to a Columbia Police Department press release, three suspects forced their way into a house. Two of them had guns. One fired several rounds and hit a 47-year-old male victim with his gun. The suspects took an undisclosed amount of money and fled.

At least two people were in the house when the suspect fired the shots, but there were no reported injuries. Police say an investigation is ongoing.

