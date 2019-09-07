Suspect connected to Moberly double homicide sentenced

Steven Bell (Photo: Randolph County Sheriff's Office)

HUNTSVILLE - One of four men connected to a double homicide in Randolph County will spend the next four years in prison after a judge sentenced him Tuesday.

Steven Bell pleaded guilty in July to tampering with evidence in the case surrounding the deaths of Darren Tharp and Shane Austin Hare. Court documents said the men were shot to death on December 28, and found the next day. Police said the shootings happened during a drug-related robbery.

Authorities arrested Bell and three others - Christopher Esry, Aaron Bloss and Travis Koenig - on January 1. Esry, Bloss and Koenig are each charged with two counts of murder; Esry also faces a robbery charge.