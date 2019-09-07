Suspect connected to Moberly double homicide sentenced
HUNTSVILLE - One of four men connected to a double homicide in Randolph County will spend the next four years in prison after a judge sentenced him Tuesday.
Steven Bell pleaded guilty in July to tampering with evidence in the case surrounding the deaths of Darren Tharp and Shane Austin Hare. Court documents said the men were shot to death on December 28, and found the next day. Police said the shootings happened during a drug-related robbery.
Authorities arrested Bell and three others - Christopher Esry, Aaron Bloss and Travis Koenig - on January 1. Esry, Bloss and Koenig are each charged with two counts of murder; Esry also faces a robbery charge.
More News
Grid
List
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph on Friday released a list of 19... More >>
in
Be sure to tweet your game photos and updates to @komusports. This live blog will feature photos and videos from... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council members reacted Friday to misdemeanor charges against Councilman Ian Thomas. Fourth Ward Columbia City... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football games around mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Tens of thousands of fans pour into Columbia on game days and downtown restaurants are ready for Mizzou... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Friday is the last day community members in Fairway Meadows have to pay for individual street lights before... More >>
in
SIKESTON (AP) — A 37-year-old Sikeston man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison in the 2015 shooting death... More >>
in
MONITEAU COUNTY - The Moniteau County Sheriff's Office recovered a Bobcat skid steer construction vehicle on Tuesday, more than six... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police are making a new push for answers in the 2006 disappearance and death investigation of Megan Nicole... More >>
in
HUNTSVILLE - One of four men connected to a double homicide in Randolph County will spend the next four years... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The MU Tigers play its first home football game of the season Saturday, and MoDOT is getting ready... More >>
in
NEW YORK (AP) — Drug chains CVS and Walgreens as well as grocery chain Wegmans Food Market have joined the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - When the University of Missouri football team plays its home opener this Saturday, another option will be on... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday pledged more resources and help from the Missouri State... More >>
in
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 41-year-old Columbia man is charged with manslaughter after a passenger from Tennessee apparently jumped... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a third person has died after a crash... More >>
in
CAMDEN COUNTY - Prosecutors upgraded a Camden County woman's murder charges on Thursday. Christine Zahn was previously charged with... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A new federal report revealed Missouri is getting better when it comes to food security, but it's... More >>
in