Suspect dead after attempted robbery in Columbia

By: Hanna Knutson, KOMU 8 Digital Producer and Chris Gothner, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department (CPD), along with the Boone County Sheriff's Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol, responded to a robbery attempt around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Moser's Foods on Keene Street, formerly Patricia's Foods, CPD Sgt. Scott Hedrick said.

Hedrick said the suspect, registered sex offender, Mark W. Adair, 51, attempted to rob a woman in the parking lot.

A police investigation revealed Adair hid inside the female victim's vehicle while the victim was shopping at Moser's Foods. When the victim arrived back to her vehicle, Adair displayed a handgun and demanded the victim drive away.

A struggle ensued and the victim was able to escape the vehicle and contact security.

Adair fled the scene on foot, heading southwest from the business.

The victim sustained lacerations to her head and hand as a result of the struggle.

Upon officers' arrival, a perimeter was set and a K-9 track was conducted. Adair was not located.

Probation and Parole recently issued a warrant for Adair's arrest following a parole violation. Adair was serving a total sentence of 30 years, prior to parole.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the case.

(This story has been updated with the latest information.)