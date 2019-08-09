Suspect dead after car chase ends in gunfire

CALLAWAY COUNTY - A suspect was shot and killed after a car chase started in Jefferson City and ended in gunfire on Highway 54 near New Bloomfield Thursday afternoon.

According to a press release, at 2:17 p.m. Jefferson City Police attempted to stop a silver Ford Escape near West Schroeder Way and Broadway. The Ford failed to stop for an emergency vehicle and the pursuit continued over the Missouri River Bridge into Callaway County. Jefferson City Police successfully stopped the vehicle with a tire deflation device.

Kathy Duncan was sitting at home across the street from where the incident happened. She described the sounds as a "tapping noise."

"It looks like everyone took care of it very quickly and I'm thankful for that and there was a lot of people on site to make sure it didn't go any further and that was my big concern, said Duncan."

The vehicle became disabled near New Bloomfield, when the suspect exited the vehicle and began firing at the officers and fled the scene.

The suspect was killed by a gunshot wound. It is unclear whether the suspect was shot by law enforcement or died from a self-inflicted wound.

The investigation is continuing. The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Division of Drug and Crime Control are conducting the investigation.

The suspect was male and will be identified once next of kin is notified.