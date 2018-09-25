Suspect Escapes by Running Out of Police Station

WELLSTON, Mo. (AP) - Authorities in St. Louis County are searching for a man who bolted out of a police station, and they say he may be armed, dangerous and angry. Wellston police arrested Billy Rabun Jr. on outstanding felony warrants after pulling him over in a traffic stop.

He was in the process of being booked around 1 a.m. Friday when authorities say he ran out the police station's front door.

Police say Rabun's brother was a recent murder victim and he has expressed a desire for retaliation.