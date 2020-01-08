Suspect escapes standoff in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY - Boone County Sheriff's Deputies closed W. Bellview Drive for several hours Sunday afternoon while looking for a suspect with outstanding warrants.

Deputies originally responded to reports of a possible resident in trouble. The resident told them that a man with a warrant was barricaded inside of a house, leading deputies to surrounded the house in the 4500 block of W. Bellview Drive. A SWAT team crisis negotiators also responded to the scene.

After forcing their way into the house, deputies did not find the person they were looking for. They believe he ran off before they arrived.

Deputies say they don't have anything to suggest the suspect is still in the area and there is no danger to the community.