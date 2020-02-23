Suspect Identified in Columbia High-Speed Pursuit; Driver on Run

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Department has identified one of the suspects involved in a high-speed pursuit Friday evening through Columbia's west side.

21-year-old Darold Dewayne Pruitt, Jr., the passenger in the suspected vehicle, was arrested and charged with distribution of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property and resisting arrest.

The chase began after deputies spotted a vehicle near Ludwick and Scott Blvd. they suspected contained a suspect from an earlier incident.

The deputy on the scene initiated a traffic stop near Fairview and Rollins Rd., but the vehicle, containing two black male suspects, drove off and led deputies on a chase.

The suspect vehicle eventually stopped near Berkshire Ct. and Yorkshire Dr. after stop-sticks were deployed.

Both suspects immediately fled the scene on foot, but Pruitt was caught shortly thereafter by officers.

Deputies allegedly found Pruitt had numerous small bags of various controlled substances consistent with packaging used for sales, a stolen handgun and a large sum of cash.

The driver of the car remains on the loose as of Saturday morning.

Pruitt is being held at the Boone County Jail on $5,000 bond for the stolen property and resisting arrest charges. A judge will set his bond for the distribution charge pending Pruitt's arraignment.