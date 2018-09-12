Suspect in 1985 Killing to be Returned to Mo.

ST. CHARLES (AP) - A Missouri man has been arrested in Iowa and charged with killing two elderly men, including his grandfather, more than 25 years ago.



The St. Charles County, Mo., prosecutor said Tuesday that 49-year-old Brian McBenge, of Sikeston, is charged in the 1985 slaying of 75-year-old Harold Messler in St. Charles. He's also charged in the 1984 death of his grandfather, Robert Adams, in Crawford County.



McBenge was being held in the Polk County, Iowa, jail, but had signed extradition papers and is expected to be returned to Missouri soon.



The Polk County prosecutor's office said McBenge's brother, Cecil McBenge, was also taken into custody Monday on an assault charge from central Missouri.



Prosecutors said the McBenges were in Iowa doing construction work. Neither brother had lawyers listed in court records.