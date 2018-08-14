Suspect in 5 killings on or near Kansas City trails in court

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A man suspected in five killing on or near south Kansas City trails has appeared in court, providing the victims' families a first chance to see him in person.

The Kansas City Star reports that the court appearance Thursday for 22-year-old Fredrick Scott was brief. Prosecutors received a continuance in the case until Oct. 23 over the objections of Scott's public defender. Prosecutors announced last week that Scott had been charged in two killings and is a suspect in three more over nine months. All five were fatally shot, most from behind.

Several relatives dabbed their eyes as they left the courtroom. Afterward, Brian Darby, said, "We want justice." Fredrick is a suspect in the death of Darby's father, 61-year-old Mike Darby, but hasn't been charged in his killing.