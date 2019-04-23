Suspect in Audrain County death pleads guilty to manslaughter

COLUMBIA - A man accused in the 2017 death of Leon Wilder in Audrain County pleaded guilty Monday ahead of his trial.

Richard Henry pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, Audrain County Prosecutor Jacob Shellabarger confirmed to KOMU 8 News. Other charges against Henry were dropped.

He faces between 10 and 26 years in prison, and will be sentenced June 24 in Mexico.

Court documents said Henry and another man kidnapped Wilder after an argument over money in Columbia. Investigators later found blood in Henry's truck, along with evidence linking the truck to the scene where Wilder's body was found.

Two others, Arline Dietrich and Justin Traughber, were arrested and charged in the case. Traughber and Dietrich each pleaded guilty to drug trafficking; Traughber was sentenced to nine years in prison, Dietrich sentenced to ten years.