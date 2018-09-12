Suspect in Break Time Murder Pleads Guilty

COLUMBIA - The man prosecutors called the tigger man in the Break Time murder last October has entered a guilty plea today.

Daron Peal, 24, pleaded guilty to second degree murder and armed criminal action charges.

Peal is one of eight people charged in the shooting death of Aaron Hobson in the parking lot of the Break Time Gas Station on Nifong Boulevard last October. He is the first to plead guilty in the case.

Prosecutor Dan Knight said he will recommend sentences of 25 years on each count and will recommend that the sentences run consecutively for a total of 50 years in prison.