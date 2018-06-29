Suspect in burglary apprehended

COLUMBIA- A burglary that took place Monday afternoon ended in an arrest.

According to the Boone County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to the 13000 block of North Highway YY, in reports to an unknown subject in a residence.

Once deputies arrived they found a subject had entered the residence and items were missing. The deputies used the assistance of the Boone County Sheriff's Department K-9 unit, a suspect was apprehended.

Chase R. Wyatt was arrested for burglary, resisting arrest, property damage and misdemeanor stealing.