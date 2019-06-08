Suspect in Central Bank of Boone County robbery arrested

COLUMBIA - Police arrested Randall Gene Shaw of Columbia on Thursday in connection to the Aug. 16, 2018 robbery at Central Bank of Boone County.

The Columbia Police Department followed up on a lead on June 5 about the possible location of Shaw, who had been previously identified as a suspect. CPD detectives determined Shaw was hiding in a closet inside a residence at the 100 block of Poplar Hill Drive, where patrol officers and street crimes detectives coordinated to safely take the him into custody.

Shaw allegedly gave the clerk at the Central Bank a note demanding $5,000 while indicating that he was carrying a weapon. In addition to the original charge of 1st degree robbery and armed criminal action, Shaw is now also charged with resisting arrest/detention for a felony.

The suspected getaway driver in the robbery, Richard Welty of Columbia, was apprehended by the Columbia Police Department in early September of last year.

Shaw is currently being held at Boone County Jail on two $50,000 bonds.