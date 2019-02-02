Suspect in Clark Lane double shooting now charged with murder

COLUMBIA - A man shot on Clark Lane this weekend died of his wounds Wednesday morning, and the suspect is now facing murder charges.

Michael Stapleton, 34, turned himself in to sheriff's deputies earlier this week and was being held at the Boone County Jail.

The investigation started when a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle with two men who had been shot. Investigators learned the double shooting happened in a parking lot on Clark Lane.

Sheriff's deputies said they found Stapleton a block away with a handgun later determined to have been used in the shooting.

The victim was identified as Myron T. Woods of Kansas City. The other man who was shot was treated and released from the hospital.

Stapleton is now charged with second-degree murder. He was previously charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.