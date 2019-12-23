Suspect in custody after assault, chase and crash in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - Police arrested a man early Monday after they said a domestic disturbance led to a chase and crash.

According to a press release, officers went to a home on Candlelight Drive shortly after 12:30 a.m. for a domestic disturbance with a weapon. At the scene they found a 25-year-old woman with knife wounds. The victim identified the suspect to police.

Officers found the suspect's vehicle a short time later on Highway 50 and tried to stop it, but the suspect kept driving. The chase went onto Missouri Boulevard and continued, despite stop sticks deflating the suspect vehicle's tires.

The chase continued onto Truman Boulevard and back toward Candelight Drive before the suspect vehicle crashed on Ventura Avenue. The suspect tried to run, according to police, but officers used a Taser and took him into custody. They reported finding the knife used in the alleged assault.

The suspect was taken to the Cole County Jail, and is awaiting formal charges. No names have been released at this point.