Suspect in custody after cemetery trespassing

COLUMBIA - A man is in custody Thursday after he was found trespassing at the Columbia Cemetery on Oct. 7.

According to a probable cause statement, Patrick Christensen was captured on security cameras trespassing at the cemetery on multiple occasions in early October. On the same nights of his trespassing, the cemetery superintendent found that headstones had been knocked over.

The superintendent also caught footage of Christensen in the cemetery during daylight hours. In the statement, the superintendent said when she followed him, Christensen began acting suspiciously by making repeated turns throughout the cemetery before leaving.

The statement said Christensen was arrested after Chief Geoff Jones stopped him on East Broadway in front of the cemetery.

Christensen has been charged with first degree trespassing, but has not been charged with vandalism.