Suspect in custody after driving while intoxicated

COLUMBIA — Police arrested Lacy Jordan Jr., 65, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to a statement from the Columbia Police Department.

Jordan hit a vehicle after damaging other vehicles and property in the 1400 block of Boyd Lane just before 10 p.m. Monday, according to the statement.

At approximately 9:58 p.m., a 911 caller reported witnessing a wreck. Upon arrival, officers provided aid to Jordan and a passenger. Both were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to please contact the Columbia Police Department at (573) 874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.