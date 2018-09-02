Suspect in custody after early morning shooting in Sedalia

SEDALIA — One person was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting in Sedalia that left two injured.

The Sedalia Police Department said a male and female victim were taken to Bothwell Hospital before being transported to a trauma center for their injuries.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. Thursday on South Sneed in Sedalia.

Sedalia police officers identified a potential suspect in their investigation, and the Columbia Police Department located the suspect at a Columbia residence.

The Sedalia Police Department did not release the names of the suspect or victims as of Thursday afternoon.