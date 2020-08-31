Suspect in custody after shooting 2 St. Louis officers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (CNN) —

Authorities report that a suspect shot two St. Louis police officers who were responding to a shooting call Saturday evening.

One of the officers was shot in the head and is in critical condition and the second one was wounded in the leg, St. Louis Police Commissioner Col. John Hayden Jr. said.

The suspect is believed to have ordered a couple out of their home and then barricaded himself inside Saturday night. Police said early Sunday that the suspect was in custody.

According to Hayden, both officers are around age 29.

"This is our eighth officer shot in the line of duty [since June], trying to do the job, that's all they're trying to do," Hayden said. "And they're, they're suffering under gunfire." He asked for prayers for the officers.

In a tweet Saturday night, Gov. Mike Parson called for an end to the violence in the city.

"Two @SLMPD officers were shot by a gunman tonight while protecting St. Louis citizens, and they are now hospitalized," Parson said in the tweet. "Teresa & I are praying for the officers and their families. Chief Hayden said this makes eight STL officers shot since June. This violence must end! #BackTheBlue."