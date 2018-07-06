Suspect in custody in death of girl in Jefferson Co.

BARNHART (AP) — A suspect is now in custody in connection with the death of a 3-year-old girl in suburban St. Louis.

Jefferson County Sheriff Glenn Boyer says the suspect was found Wednesday morning in the Barnhart area. The suspect's name has not been released pending formal charges.

The child, 3-year-old Aubrey Harvey, was found dead Monday at a home in Barnhart. Her death was investigated as a homicide. Authorities have not released details about how she died.