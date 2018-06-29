Suspect in Custody in Mo. Nightclub Shooting

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - A suspect is in custody in a southeast Missouri nightclub shooting that killed a 32-year-old Sikeston man.

The Southeast Missourian reports that formal charges have not yet been filed in the case.

The shooting happened early Sunday at The Spot, a club in Cape Girardeau. Police responded to a call of shots fired and found 32-year-old Nicholas Gilbert inside the club. He was pronounced dead later by Cape Girardeau County Coroner John Clifton.

Club owner Ullanda Jackson, who was at the establishment when the shooting occurred, said customers bolted for the door as shots rang out.