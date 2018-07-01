Suspect in Custody in Mo. VA Patient's Killing

COLUMBIA - Columbia police say a patient suspected of fatally attacking another patient at the Truman Memorial Veterans Hospital is in custody.

Police and hospital officials say the attack happened Friday. Hospital spokesman Stephen Gaither says the Office of the Inspector General for the Department of Veterans Affairs handed the case over to Columbia police on Saturday.

Police say officers are reviewing details of the investigation conducted so far and investigating further.

No other details were immediately released, including the name of the victim.