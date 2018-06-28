Suspect in Custody in SEMO Fire

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) -- A 19-year-old suspect is in custody in connection with a suspicious fire at a fraternity house at Southeast Missouri State University. The fire broke out early Thursday at an activity center for the Sigma Chi fraternity. No one was in the building and no one was hurt. Officers began talking to the 19-year-old after finding him at the scene of the fire, and he became a suspect after additional interviews. The fire happened shortly after the conclusion of a Halloween party, but Sigma Chi faculty adviser Douglas McDermott says investigators have no reason to believe the fire and the party were related. It isn't immediately known if the suspect is a student.