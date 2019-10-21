Suspect in deadly Marshall shooting captured in Mississippi

2 days 18 hours 22 minutes ago Friday, October 18 2019 Oct 18, 2019 Friday, October 18, 2019 9:10:00 PM CDT October 18, 2019 in News
By: Cory Johnson, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

MARSHALL - The suspect in a pair of shootings in early October has been caught out of state, police announced Friday.

Terrelle Palmer, 41, was arrested in Mississippi, Marshall police said in a Facebook post.

Palmer is the suspect in a pair of shootings that killed 52-year-old Calvin Bosley and injured three others on October 3.

Police found three people with gunshot wounds in a South Olson Avenue home just before 11 a.m. Two were taken by helicopter to Columbia, and one was treated at Marshall's Fitzgibbon Hospital.

About an hour later, police learned about a second shooting on West Vest Street. One victim of that incident walked to Fitzgibbon Hospital for treatment.

Police say the two shootings are related.

Palmer has been a member of Missouri State Highway Patrol Sex Offender registry since 1995 for Statutory Rape in the 1st degree. The victim was 12 years old.

Marshall police say Palmer will be extradited back to Saline County. He has not yet been charged in connection to the shootings.

