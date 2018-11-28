Suspect in deaths of 4 family members pleads not guilty

PLATTE CITY (AP) — A Missouri man accused of killing four of his relatives has pleaded not guilty to charges in the case.

Grayden Denham was arraigned Thursday on four counts of first-degree murder and eight other charges in the February shooting deaths of his grandparents, his sister and her infant son. The victims were shot to death and their bodies were found outside a home Denham shared with them outside of Edgerton in northwest Missouri. All the bodies, along with the family dog's body, were set on fire.

Denham was arrested while walking naked in northern Arizona in February.

His next hearing date is scheduled for Aug. 4. Denham does not yet have an attorney.

A possible motive for the shootings has not been released.