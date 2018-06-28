Suspect in delivery driver's shooting jailed on $500K bail

ARNOLD (AP) - A 38-year-old Missouri man is charged with shooting a pizza delivery driver before tossing explosive at officers while fleeing.

Jefferson County sheriff's Lt. Col. Steve Meinberg said 38-year-old Todd Pigg is charged with assault in the first degree and unlawful use of a weapon, among other lesser charges. Pigg is jailed in Jefferson County on $500,000 bail. No information about the case is listed online, and it wasn't immediately clear if Pigg had an attorney.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Pigg was arrested Friday night after a pursuit through Missouri and Illinois along stretches of Interstates 55, 64, and 170. After his arrest, police went to Pigg's mobile home and found numerous materials to make explosives.

Meinberg says the deliveryman was conscious when taken to a hospital.