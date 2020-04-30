Suspect in Deonte Gainwell shooting pleads guilty
COLUMBIA - The man accused in the January 2019 shooting of Deonte Gainwell pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Tuesday.
Laron Nesbitt was sentenced to 17 years in prison for the killing.
Court documents filed in the case said Nesbitt had confessed to killing Gainwell.
Gainwell himself had shot and killed community activist Ahmonta Harris in November 2018, though prosecutors said that shooting was justified. Deputies said Harris broke into a house for a robbery and threatened Gainwell, who was also armed.
