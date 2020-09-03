Suspect in Douglass Park shooting arrested on charges of 1st degree murder

COLUMBIA - The man accused of shooting Corey Jordan in Douglass Park on Aug. 25 has been charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to records, Rickey Lee Murry, 48, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 2 and is now in custody at Boone County Jail.

Witnesses at the incident told police that Murry and the victim had been involved in a dice game. One witness said Murry later admitted to them he had shot the victim.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and died as a result of his injuries.