Suspect in Douglass Park shooting arrested on charges of 1st degree murder
COLUMBIA - The man accused of shooting Corey Jordan in Douglass Park on Aug. 25 has been charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action.
According to records, Rickey Lee Murry, 48, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 2 and is now in custody at Boone County Jail.
Witnesses at the incident told police that Murry and the victim had been involved in a dice game. One witness said Murry later admitted to them he had shot the victim.
The victim was transported to a local hospital and died as a result of his injuries.
More News
Grid
List
The Tiger Hotel is offering the rooms on its seventh and eighth floors as an isolation center for people... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – The FBI arrested 40-year-old Michael M. Karmo and 33-year-old Cody E. Smith, both of Missouri, Tuesday in a... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY -A survey conducted by the Missouri Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission (POST), a division of the Department... More >>
in
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage:... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Capital Region Medical Center received some accolades this week for its treatment of heart attack patients. ... More >>
in
September is National Suicide Prevention Month. Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in America. The American Psychiatric Association... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Fifth Street Christian Church is continuing its free sack lunch event now that Columbia Public Schools is online for... More >>
in
COLUMBIA (AP) - A faction of lawmakers have forced through a bill that would give the Missouri attorney general power... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Organizers of the True/False Film Fest announced Wednesday the event will be postponed from March to May .... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS- Gov. Mike Parson was at Washington University in St. Louis Thursday afternoon to discuss a new saliva based... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Columbia Police responded to the 3500 block of Derby Ridge Drive around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday after a report... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- A Jefferson City police officer attempted to stop a vehicle for exceeding the posted speed limit Wednesday night.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- The MU School of Medicine received a $2.8 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). ... More >>
in
FULTON- The Rotary Club of Fulton is organizing a food drive for seniors at The Callaway Senior Center. Jan... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- The City of Columbia Housing Programs Division is announcing a loan program for locally owned small businesses with five... More >>
in
(AP)- Police in Kansas City are investigating the shooting of a young child near Oak Park. Police say the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The man accused of shooting Corey Jordan in Douglass Park on Aug. 25 has been charged with first... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - One person suffered life-threatening injuries after their moped collided head-on with another car in South Columbia, Wednesday. ... More >>
in